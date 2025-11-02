Mira Price Tops $0.25 (MIRA)

Mira (MIRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Mira has a total market cap of $47.32 million and $13.28 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mira has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Mira token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110,407.25 or 0.99574153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mira’s launch date was September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. The official message board for Mira is mira.network/writing. Mira’s official Twitter account is @mira_network. The official website for Mira is mira.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 191,244,643 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.25190046 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $14,241,808.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

