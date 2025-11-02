Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,551,515 shares of company stock valued at $67,038,327 and sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:BX opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.43%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

