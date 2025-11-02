Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Performance

EBS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $663.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent Biosolutions

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,190. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $67,850.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,750.35. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $436,783 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent Biosolutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 187,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

