Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $362,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

