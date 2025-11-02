Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 55.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

