AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 537 Moody’s Corporation $MCO

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price target on shares of Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $480.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.45 and a 200 day moving average of $487.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.90, for a total transaction of $269,669.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,399.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,817 shares of company stock worth $911,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.