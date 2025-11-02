Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $291.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.