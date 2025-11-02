10,177 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,128. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.