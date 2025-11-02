Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,252 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,231,042 shares of company stock valued at $150,616,896. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.