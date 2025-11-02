Elm Partners Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,128. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

