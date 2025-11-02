swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $7.16 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Sirius XM makes up about 6.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $225,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $423,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 214.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Sirius XM Stock Down 6.5%

Sirius XM stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.74) earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

