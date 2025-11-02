Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 5,021 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 105,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 505.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 299,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 250,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF opened at $38.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

