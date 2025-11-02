Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

