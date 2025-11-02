Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,968,000 after acquiring an additional 909,386 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.