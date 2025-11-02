South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 9,224 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Humana makes up 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $40,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of HUM opened at $278.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.58.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

