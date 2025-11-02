BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $341.07 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.19 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $625.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.40.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.