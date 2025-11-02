SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Bought by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.4% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,214,000 after buying an additional 1,213,244 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,580,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,861,000 after buying an additional 730,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,462 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

