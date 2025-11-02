Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 13,434 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.0% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $408,780,000. Amundi raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,318,000 after purchasing an additional 216,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $789.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $773.85 and its 200 day moving average is $691.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.