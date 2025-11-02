Visa Inc. $V Stake Lifted by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of V stock opened at $341.07 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.19 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $625.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

