Crescent Sterling Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Crescent Sterling Ltd. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.99. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

