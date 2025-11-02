South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,629 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 515,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after buying an additional 101,877 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

