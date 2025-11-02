Balentine LLC Sells 3,513 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $114.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

