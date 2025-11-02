AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

