MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 44,999 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $220.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

