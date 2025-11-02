Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $488,000 in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 232,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $260.58 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.17.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

