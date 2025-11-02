Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 24.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $177,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $685.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.