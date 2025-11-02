7,814 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 95.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.05 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

