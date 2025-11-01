State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,341 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,938,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,173 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,546,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,333,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,641,000 after purchasing an additional 561,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

