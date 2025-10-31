Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,991,000 after buying an additional 300,177 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,331,000 after acquiring an additional 165,770 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,499,000 after purchasing an additional 393,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VEU stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

