Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.02. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.63%.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.25.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

