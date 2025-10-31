Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 51,411 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

