Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,377,000 after purchasing an additional 221,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 4.6%

TT opened at $447.10 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.83 and its 200 day moving average is $417.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

