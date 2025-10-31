FWG Investments LLC. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

FWG Investments LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of FWG Investments LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after buying an additional 23,376,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after acquiring an additional 540,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,904 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 31.4%

BATS:EFV opened at $68.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

