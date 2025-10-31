FWG Investments LLC. Sells 121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

FWG Investments LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 20.5%

EFG opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

