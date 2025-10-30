WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $29,000 in DeFi Technologies Inc. $DEFT

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DEFT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded DeFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DEFT opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 3.65. DeFi Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 137.53% and a net margin of 43.38%.

DeFi Technologies Profile

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

