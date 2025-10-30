Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 647,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 305,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 347.9% during the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 68,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTES opened at $101.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.