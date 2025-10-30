Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $317.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

