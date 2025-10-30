MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

