Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

