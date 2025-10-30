Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 12,401 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $43.23 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

