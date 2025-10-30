Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 3,004,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

