WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 912 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $257.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.37.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

