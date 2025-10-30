Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) versus Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Critical Review

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Legacy Housing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Housing and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 30.00% 11.11% 10.27% Blue Ridge Real Estate -11.65% -3.74% -3.47%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Housing and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Legacy Housing presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.12%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Housing and Blue Ridge Real Estate”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $184.19 million 2.88 $61.64 million $2.24 9.91 Blue Ridge Real Estate $6.82 million 3.10 -$620,000.00 ($0.33) -26.59

Legacy Housing has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Housing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company is a subsidiary of KRSX Merge LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.