Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) CAO Stephen Brolly Acquires 700 Shares

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Brolly bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,458.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 22,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000.56. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Origin Bancorp Price Performance
Origin Bancorp stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77.
Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.62). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million.
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,042,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 790,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 379,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 615,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OBK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Featured Stories
