Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) CAO Stephen Brolly Acquires 700 Shares

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Brolly bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,458.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 22,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000.56. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.62). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,042,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 790,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 379,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 615,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.