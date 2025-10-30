Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 611.38 and traded as high as GBX 668. Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 663, with a volume of 315,841 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. Peel Hunt lowered Lancashire to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 630 to GBX 645 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 656 to GBX 696 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lancashire to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 600 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.75.

The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 33.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 640.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.38.

In other Lancashire news, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 1,200 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 609 per share, with a total value of £7,308. Also, insider Philip Broadley purchased 4,700 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, for a total transaction of £29,939. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

