Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $15.51. Bankinter shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 9,149 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bankinter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $879.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.38 million. Bankinter had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 21.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Bankinter SA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

