Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

