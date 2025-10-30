Analysts Set Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Price Target at $41.80

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

ORKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Oruka Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

