Brokerages Set Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) PT at $24.00

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 8th. D Boral Capital cut Artelo Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARTL

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

ARTL opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($5.48). On average, research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.