Brokerages Set Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) PT at $24.00

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 8th. D Boral Capital cut Artelo Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARTL
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($5.48). On average, research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artelo Biosciences
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.