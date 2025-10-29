Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 9,621 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock worth $7,748,187 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1%

EA opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

